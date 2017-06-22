Oo la la! Kylie Jenner had a little fun playfully licking sister Khloe Kardashian’s cleavage to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ HollywoodLife.com has the details!

They know how to celebrate! Khloe Kardashian, 32, took to Instagram to show off a provocative black and white photo of sis Kylie Jenner, 19, licking her sexy cleavage in a post commemorating the 10 year anniversary of their E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The post also includes an equally steamy photo with Kendall Jenner, 21, who posed while biting a strand of Khloe’s hair. The reality star showed love for her younger siblings by including the enthusiastic caption “My babies for life!” KUWTK premiered back on October 14, 2007 and its major success has definitely given Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and their other siblings something to be proud of. See some of the sexiest photos of Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie here!

The photos, like with anything having to do with the Kardashian/Jenner family, seemed to capture a lot of attention from followers with both negative and positive reactions. Some claimed it wasn’t very sisterly to pose for photos of such nature while others praised the beauties and their confidence. The girls are no strangers to controversy but they sure know how to have the time of their lives despite it. Khloe’s post is total proof of that!

When the girls are not hanging out with each other, they’ve been busy spending time with their love interests. Khloe’s been dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, while Kylie’s been romantically linked to Travis Scott, 25, and Kendall’s been seen getting cozy with A$AP Rocky, 28. Kylie’s also released a highly successful makeup line called Kylie Cosmetics. Kim Kardashian, 36, recently made headlines after releasing her own makeup line and being accused of copying and competing with Kylie. All speculation aside, when all is said and done, we have a feeling these tight-knit sisters will remain close no matter what happens and hopefully they’ll have more fun celebratory photos to show off!

