Kim Kardashian Turned To Tyra Banks For Surrogacy Advice — They Had ‘Long Heart-To-Heart’

Kim Kardashian is nervous about using a surrogate for baby #3, but luckily she has pals like Tyra Banks! Tyra had her son York, 1, via surrogate & has given Kim the ‘confidence’ to make surrogacy a reality!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are reportedly about to venture into uncharted territory! Reports have claimed the two are officially hiring a surrogate to carry their third child, but understandably they’re beyond nervous about the whole ordeal — especially Kanye. But as it turns out, receiving advice from friends who have done surrogacy themselves has really eased their minds. Kim even spoke to Tyra Banks, 43, about HER experience with surrogacy, and their “long” convo was apparently a game-changer! After all, Tyra had her 18-month old son, York, via a surrogate, and she’s admitted that she had a very positive experience.

“Hiring a surrogate is not an overnight decision, Kim has been thinking about this for more than a year,” a Kardashian insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s done a lot of research and has spoken to everyone she can think of to learn as much as she can. She even had a long heart-to-heart with Tyra Banks about it. Tyra used a surrogate so she understands all of Kim and Kanye’s fears the way no one else could.” And as we previously reported, Kimye reportedly DOES have a lot of fears. “It is a real challenge for Kanye to trust anyone, so the situation is causing major tension between Kim and Kanye,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. However, it looks like Tyra was a big help to the pair.

“Tyra’s experience with using a surrogate turned out so well she’s planning to do it again,” our first source added. “She was able to give Kim a lot of reassurance. Hearing her story and how well it all worked out gave Kim more confidence to go through with this.” So it looks like it’s happening! After all, Kim and Kanye have reportedly already reached a deal with a surrogate through an agency, and they’ve agreed to pay the surrogate $45,000 in 10 monthly, $4,500 installments. They’ll be paying the agency a whopping $68,850 as an upfront deposit.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kim and Kanye will really follow through with using a surrogate? Are you surprised she reportedly talked to Tyra about it?