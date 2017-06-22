Khloe Kardashian Tempts Tristan Thompson In Sexy See Through Bodysuit

In honor of her Good Body launch, Khloe Kardashian dazzled in yet ANOTHER sizzling bodysuit. This time it was ‘baby’ Tristan Thompson who reaped all the benefits as she struck a fierce pose in a see-through outfit!

Maybe business and pleasure do mix! As Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American line continues to expand, Tristan Thompson, 26, gets to see his girlfriend is all kinds of sexy new outfits. The reality star modeled another one of her sheer bodysuits from the Good Body collection while waiting for the NBA star to come home. “Just waiting on my baby like…” she captioned a sizzling photo of herself, lounging in a see-through bodysuit with Good written across the chest in mini gem stones. Khloe also flirtatiously sipped on a Starbucks drink in what appears to be her glam room. Her sleek hair and mascara-heavy makeup look amazing, but her phenomenal curves steal the show for sure!

In case you haven’t heard, the television star-turned designer dropped her Good Body collection on June 22. All the bodysuits are available for purchase NOW online so go ahead and check it out! In her promo pic, Khloe stunned in a see-through piece with black stars covering her lady bits. The Kardashian/Jenner family LIVE for a good bodysuit, which they often pair with skinny jeans or simply nothing at all! Seriously, every single sister has flaunted their bare butt cheeks in a thong one-piece! The Good American line also features a denim skirt and edgy leather bustier, which KoKo modeled earlier this week.

We owe Khloe a HUGE congratulations for expanding her empire into the fashion world! The clothes go hand-in-hand with two other passions of hers — working out and promoting a positive body image. The self-proclaimed workout addict sticks to foods like avocado, ginger, watermelon, tomatoes, and oats to keep her belly flat! We really need to try that diet!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Khloe’s bodysuit line?