Khloe Kardashian Goes Braless In Sheer Bodysuit To Promote New Good American Launch

Khloe Kardashian is here to turn up the heat on your summer style with the latest installment of her Good American line: bodysuits! Who better to show them off than Khloe herself? She posed in nothing more but a sheer bodysuit which featured strategically-placed stars.

Nothing goes better with high-waisted jeans that a form-fitting bodysuit, so it makes perfect sense that Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American collection expanded to offer the silhouette with the June 22 launch of Good Body. From lovely lace detailing to sheer, the styles are beyond sexy — and we would expect nothing less from the brand.

Khloe, 32, took to Instagram to promote the latest drop, all while modeling one of the sultry silhouettes as she posed on the floor, wearing a long-sleeved sheer bodysuit which featured satin stars that were strategically placed to cover up her nipples. Her hair was slightly tousled, adding to the sultry vibe of the shoot.

“GOOD BODY, our collection of @goodamerican bodysuits, has JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com!! I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes! Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can’t wait to see you all in these!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody,” she titled the photo.

The Good Body collection consists of 11 bodysuits and retail between $129-$189. They come in sizes 0-6 and are currently available on the brand’s website. Like the Good American denim, the Good Body collection features curve-enhancing seam details and compression fabrics, which will give you a sleek and smooth appearance. The styles offer three different types of coverage, too: full, thong, and date night.

