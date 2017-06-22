Karrueche Tran & Quavo: How They Plan To Avoid A Run-In With Chris Brown At BET Awards

How to avoid your ex, while you’re with your new man, 101 — HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Karrueche Tran is worried about a messy run-in with Chris Brown after she slammed him with a restraining order! Karrueche’s on the fence about attending the BETs, so, will she be a no-show?

Karrueche Tran, 29, is in a pickle. Should she go to the BET Awards and risk a run-in with her ex, Chris Brown, 28? Or, should she attend the show to support her man, Quavo, 26, who is performing with Migos? What’s a girl to do? “Karrueche is stressing out about the BET’s this weekend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Things have been going well with Quavo, so she wants to be by his side at the awards show. But, she fears that might not be possible. Due to her restraining order with Chris, Karrueche fears that there will be a messy run–in between the three of them.” She’s not totally out of the ball park with that thought.

The actress is really feeling the pressure because “ Quavo wants her to be by his side during the event, especially since he’s performing,” our insider says. As for how Karrueche feels? — “ Karrueche does not want any drama with her ex, and doesn’t want to do anything to provoke Chris . She knows, first hand, how impulsive and unpredictable Chris can be. So, she wants to avoid the possibility of a big fight on the red carpet.”

So, this is where the situation is at — “For now, Karrueche’s only safe option is to skip the awards show entirely,” the source says. But, that doesn’t mean she won’t try her hardest to be with Quavo. “Instead of attending the actual show, Karrueche has been scrambling to find a safe, Chris Brown -free BET after-party, where she can celebrate with Quavo .” Awe! We hope things work out for the pair.

In case you weren’t informed, Karrueche slapped Chris with a restraining order on May 4, while the singer was celebrating his 28th birthday in Houston. Ouch. Her legal papers — which accuse Chris of threatening her — were granted on June 15. Get all of the details on the 5-year restraining order, right here

Karrueche and Quavo were first linked when she was spotted leaving his Mississippi concert with him on April 8. The actress and the singer have yet to address the romance rumors. However, they’ve been dropping subtle hints that they are smitten with each other. While Quavo was in NYC, in the beginning of June, he posed in front of a billboard for Claws, Karrueche’s new show, where she looked hotter than ever. “Out here in the New York streets,” Quavo said in a video , which panned across the massive Claws ad. “What’s up, girl?”, he continued. Although Quavo later deleted the telling video, it was probably because he and Karrueche are trying to keep their apparent budding romance on the DL. We’ll see if these two make their red carpet debut at the BET Awards on June 25!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the three stars will have an awkward run-un?