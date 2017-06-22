Chris Brown is all over the place lately! Just two days after his epic collaboration with Gucci Mane dropped, Chris is making an appearance in Kap G’s video for their joint effort ‘I See You.’ Watch them live it up in Las Vegas here!

Chris Brown, 28, and Kap G, 22, take Vegas by storm in their gorgeous new video for “I See You,” and it’s making us want to take an impromptu trip to Sin City. The visual premiered via COMPLEX today, June 22, and it was directed by Arrad Rahgoshay of the Riveting Entertainment Group. “The whole experience recording ‘I See You’ with CB, going on tour, and shooting the video was supa dope,” Kap G told the outlet, referencing his role on Chris’ The Party Tour.

“I See You” is from Kap’s mixtape SUPAJEFE, and the whole thing is smoking if you haven’t checked it out yet! “I still can’t believe I have a record and video with the homie Chris Brown. I’ve been putting in work and for him to recognize that and believe in me is a blessing. Chris is a superstar and a legend,” the young rapper also told COMPLEX. You can check out the video above, and be sure to catch Kap on tour starting July 6!

Here’s an excerpt of the lyrics from the duo’s track:

Ooh girl I, ooh girl, I see you lookin’ my way (in my way)

No, for real

Yeah, right now I see you back in my place (my place)

Ooh, ooh girl, I see you back in my bed (my bed)

At the crib

Ooh girl and don’t you f*ck with my head Drivin’ in that new sh*t (new)

Walked in the house like I love Lucy

Can’t say sh*t to me (to me, yeah)

Respect me like Hov girl, I got the Blueprint (yeah)

