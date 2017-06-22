Johnny Depp Makes Donald Trump Assassination Joke & The Crowd Cheers — Watch Video

Uh oh! Johnny Depp made a crude joke about assassinating Donald Trump while over in England and the crowd totally ate it up! We’ve got the video of his wild remark, right here.

Did Johnny Depp not take away anything from Kathy Griffin‘s Donald Trump scandal? While the 56-year-old comedienne claims her career is now over after she posed with a mock severed head of the president, the Pirates of the Caribbean star just cracked a full-on joke about assassination! The 54-year-old is over in England for the annual Glastonbury Music Festival,where he took the time to talk with reporters and couldn’t stay away from the topic of the Trumpster.

Johnny was his usual carefree, rambling self in a video taken by New Music Express on June 22. “We should bring Trump over here,” he told the English crowd and received a huge round of boo’s before saying “No, no, no, you’ve misunderstood completely.” A reporter then threw him the question “Just to give him some love and rehabilitation?” and the star replied, “I think he needs serious help.” That got the crowd cheering and he decided to run with the momentum, asking “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Oh yes, he went there!!!

Of course that last time that happened was in 1865 when John Wilkes Booth killed Abraham Lincoln in Washington’s Ford’s Theater, so there is a scary precedent for that happening. The audience totally whooped it up with cheers and applause to Johnny’s comment, and he just sat there letting the time pass and drinking it all in. Then the Hollywood Vampires guitarist made a slight attempt to dial it back, saying “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living,” with a sly smile. After all of the venom that came Kathy’s way for her crude video mocking Trump’s beheading, it should be interesting to see if Johnny’s comment does anything to damage his career. Because he’s been in plenty of past scandals and nothing seems to tarnish the public’s love for the guy.

