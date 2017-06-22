Beyonce & JAY-Z ‘Happy & Relieved’ New Twins Finally Released From Hospital

We’re so excited for Beyonce and JAY-Z, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned they finally took their twins home on Tuesday evening, June 20. Get all the details here!

“Beyonce is happy and relieved she finally left the hospital with her new twins late Tuesday after a week in the hospital. JAY-Z is also doing well and happy as their doctors approved the release of the newborns after receiving extra care post-delivery. They are now all healthy and doing well,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

This is amazing news, considering the twins were born premature. As TMZ previously reported, the twins were put “under the lights” in order to “normalize,” following their June 12 birth, which most likely means they had jaundice (a liver condition that causes yellowing of a newborn baby’s skin and eyes). Lights help lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice. And now that they have been taken home, we can only assume they’re doing great and fully recovered!

We’re not surprised to learn Beyonce’s super happy after taking the twins home. A source previously told us that she was eager to get her newborn son and daughter home. “Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home,” an insider told us on June 19. “She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor’s conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home.”

Well, Beyonce finally got her wish! We can’t wait to see the first photos of her newborn babies. From what we hear, they look just like JAY-Z. Isn’t that adorable?!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear the twins were finally taken home? Tell us below!