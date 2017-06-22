Is George Clooney Ready To Retire From Acting After Birth Of Baby Twins?

Hello fatherhood, goodbye Hollywood? George Clooney might be retiring from acting after welcoming twins with wifey Amal, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned. The next move in his career is a BIG one, that’s for sure!

PLEASE DON’T GO, George Clooney, 56! The Hollywood hunk has been in the business for over thirty years, but now that he’s a proud father of twins, he’s starting to look forward to retirement and committing to being a full-time dad. “George is in full dad mode and he’s also celebrating the sale of Casamigo,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both of these milestones made him realize that work will always come second, but don’t plan on him retiring like Daniel Day Lewis.” Instead of quitting Hollywood altogether, he’s devised a plan to “act sparingly” and really choose his roles carefully. So don’t worry, we haven’t seen the last of George on the silver screen!

That being said, his new life as a father is “certainly going to effect the frequency,” the source continues. Instead of reading scripts until the wee hours, he’s tackling daddy duties like changing diapers and waking up in the middle of the night for late feedings. Along with selling his tequila company, the Burn After Reading actor reached the milestone of celebrating his first Father’s Day on June 18 with wifey Amal Clooney and babies Ella and Alexander. George’s family spoiled him by cooking breakfast and serving it in bed, which is where he spent his ENTIRE day relaxing!

Now that the silver fox has ripped off the fatherhood band-aid, does he see more kids in his future? “He loves the twins and is having a blast with them, but when it comes to having more children, it is going to end at two,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “The urge, if there was even one to have more, is not a thing as their hands are full.” We totally get it!

