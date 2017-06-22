Wearing Stripes At Any Size: How All Women Can Embrace The Trend

Stripes are always a summer staple, but this season it’s one of the most prominent trends. Nervous about appearing bigger than you are? Don’t stress! Whether you’re petite or plus size, celeb stylist Brad Goreski is breaking down how to master the look.

Although many may avoid stripes because they don’t want to appear any bigger in the print, that totally isn’t the case — in fact, the pattern can even serve to elongate or slim your figure! Celeb stylist Brad Goreski teamed up with Marshall’s to break down the hottest trends of the summer, and we picked his brain about the best way to rock the stylish summer trend. Brad said there’s no reason to fear stripes: “The old saying that stripes make you look bigger can be true but ONLY if you don’t style them right!”

From shirts to dresses and pants, stripes are on every silhouette this season, spanning from vertical to horizontal and even diagonal — but there’s one fool-proof style everyone should try. “From plus to petite, give vertical stripes a try – they elongate the body by making you look taller and are typically more flattering,” Brad told HollywoodLife.com. “Don’t get me wrong though, I still love horizontal stripes! My best piece of advice is to just try pieces on. Everything looks different off of the hanger and there’s no harm in trying things on to figure out the best way to dress for your body.”

Once you find a silhouette that works, don’t be afraid to switch it up. In fact, you can even pair your stripes with, well, more stripes! “Stripes are a huge trend this season and you can find a large assortment of striped items at Marshalls – from fashion to handbags and shoes. Remember there are always multiple ways to wear a trend, so be creative and mix it up in a way that works for you. Try playing with stripes of different widths too – a bold stripe vs a pinstripe can make all the difference,” he added.

All of our fave stars continue to dominate in the trend and now you can, too!