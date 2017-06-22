How To Stay Fit On Vacation: 5 Expert Tips On Healthy Eating While Traveling This Summer

Summer travel is in full swing & if you’re trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle & stay fit while you travel, look no further because we have 5 expert tips on staying fit while you travel & go on vacation!

With summer officially here, traveling is in full swing and people are heading on vacation. If you’re trying to keep up with your healthy lifestyle and stay fit will you’re away, then you’re in luck. Jodie Rigby-Mee, weight loss consultant and former flight attendant who shed 84 pounds after joining Slimming World, knows the struggle and shared her journey, “Losing weight when I did completely changed my life. I was able to pursue a career as cabin crew, move to Dubai for five years and become a safety trainer. I taught people how to put out fires, jump down slides and float on life-rafts, which I’d never be able to do at my heaviest.” So, she shared her 5 healthy eating tips for summer travel:

1. Be Prepared –

“Airports and service stations may seem packed with unhealthy options, but eating well is still possible if you know where to look. Sushi is a great option!”

2. Eat Well on the Go –

“Fill your food containers with healthy meals and snacks while you’re out and about. Even if you’re staying in a hotel, many locations will prep a packed lunch for you to enjoy while you’re busy exploring.”

3. Embrace Hotel Buffets –

“To manage your weight while away, buffets are a shoo-in to fill up on fresh fruit and fat-free yogurt at breakfast to keep you satisfied all morning long. For dinner, pile your plate high with grilled meats, fresh fish and colorful vegetables to give you a guilt-free meal.”

4. Jot it Down –

“Keep track of your bites to help refocus yourself if you ever need it, especially on vacation. This way you can see what you’re eating and stay in control.”

5. Get Rid of the Guilt –

“You’re on vacation! Take in the sights and scenery with a brisk walk around the town and enjoy the local delicacies. Any food can be enjoyed on vacation – deprivation is not a long-term solution.”

What do you guys think of these tips? Will you try them out when you travel this summer?