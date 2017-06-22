Rebecca Burger: How Explosive Whipped Cream Canister Caused Heart Attack — Doctor Explains

Rebecca Burger’s freak whipped cream canister accident may not be as bizarre as we thought. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reached out a doctor to hear the medical science behind the deadly explosion.

As if there weren’t enough deathly weapons in the world, now we have to add whipped cream canisters to the list. Rebecca Burger, a French Instagram model, died on June 18 at 33 years old after experiencing an explosion to the chest — caused by an unsuspecting canister of whipped cream. As news spread, readers dubbed her accident the freakiest home death they’ve heard in years, but Dr. Irving Sobel, MD says there’s a logical medical reason behind the impact. “It sounds like she had blunt trauma to the chest, there are several ways that can cause a heart attack,” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A blow to the chest can cause the heart muscle to rupture, causing sudden death.”

Rebecca’s family immediately posted a warning on Instagram about the dangers of gas capsules in everyday items around the house. “It can also cause not only the chest wall, but also the heart to bruise and that trauma leads to bleeding around the sack of the heart,” Dr. Irving continues. “That bleeding can compress the heart muscle and stop it from functioning. She could have bruised the heart muscle and then subsequently had a heart attack as a result of that bruise. The trauma could have also triggered a heat arrhythmia that could have led to a heart attack.”

Paramedics desperately tried to save the French beauty on June 17 but she passed away the following day. Additionally, Dr. Irving warns that “any sort of injury to the chest can lead to a heart attack. It’s even possible to be out on a hike and fall down and land hard on your chest and trigger a heart attack that way. Anytime there is trauma to the chest there is a risk of a heart attack.” Well great, now we’re scared of literally everything! Even going for a walk and possibly tripping on some stairs!

