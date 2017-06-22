Havoc Devastated Over Mobb Deep Partner, Prodigy’s, Death: ‘I’m Still F**ked Up’

For the first time since Prodigy’s death, fellow Mobb Deep rapper, Havoc, is speaking out. Havoc is devastated over his friend’s passing, and revealed he literally didn’t even believe the news when he first heard it.

Prodigy, 42, unexpectedly passed away on June 20 after spending several days in a Las Vegas hospital, and Havoc, the other half of his rap duo, Mobb Deep, is still shaken up over the news. In his first interview since the tragedy, Havoc explained that he had no worries when he found out his buddy was admitted to the hospital — after all, Prodigy has suffered from sickle cell anemia for years, and they were used to him being in and out of medical care. For the first two days of Prodigy’s hospitalization, Havoc was constantly checking up on him, and was reassured multiple times by the duo’s road manager that everything was fine. Everything changed on Tuesday, though.

“The day of my little son’s graduation, somebody called me saying that somebody told them a weird rumor — this is at 11:00 in the morning — they heard that P passed away in a Las Vegas hospital,” Havoc explained to TMZ. “Now, I knew that he was in the hospital, but come on — I know he’s not dead. He goes to the hospital all the time. Rumors always get around like that, dumb s***. So, whatever, I was really laughing, to be honest with you. I had not directly spoken to P, but I knew his status every day since I left [Vegas].” Still, Havoc called the road manager to double check.

“[He] was just crying like I never heard before and I just had to hang up the phone,” the 43-year-old recalled. “The whole time, I’m driving with my little five-year-old son that just graduated from Kindergarten, on our way to go eat somewhere. So I’m still on my way to a destination, I’m on the highway, I can’t pull over, I can’t do nothing. I could’ve crashed with my kids in the car. I’m still just…f***ed up.”

Havoc admitted that he hasn’t even been able to listen to any of Mobb Deep’s music since Prodigy’s passing. The guys had known each other for nearly 30 years and were obviously very close, so we can’t even imagine what he’s going through at this time. Meanwhile, P’s exact cause of death is still unknown, however, it was shockingly reported by TMZ that he died after choking on an egg in the hospital.

