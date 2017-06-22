Baby, it’s hot outside! Halsey bared all in a patriotic red and white striped swimsuit while soaking up rays in Cannes, France on June 22. She showed off her butt in the high-cut swimsuit, and you can see the hot new pics here!

Halsey, 22, looked super sexy in her striped one-piece as she took a little break from supporting Justin Bieber, 23, on his Purpose World Tour. Her butt cheeks were front and center, and as for the suit itself, we have to say that it’s all very “New Americana.” We see what you did there, Halsey. Anyway, looking good, girl! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF HALSEY BARING HER BUTT IN A RED AND WHITE STRIPED BATHING SUIT.

Before she stripped down, Halsey also sported a pair of denim booty shorts, an adorable bandana headband and huge crystal-studded shades. Classic Vans sneakers completed her casual-cool look, and we’re such a fan! Oh, and of course we have to mention her signature blue hair. Love it! This is definitely one of Halsey’s sexiest looks yet, but the best part is that it looked comfy, too.

The “Now Or Never” singer put on an amazing show in Dublin, Ireland a day before she hit the beach, and we’re wishing we were across the pond, too. While JB was nowhere to be seen in these new pics, we’re hoping that the two have been hanging out at least a little bit during tour! Next, the pair heads to Lille, France to perform at the North Summer Festival on June 24, then the Wireless Festival in Frankfurt, Germany on June 25. We can’t wait to see what they have in store, and we can’t help but hope that they join up on stage for their song “The Feeling” at some point!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey’s sexy swimsuit? Check out the pics then let us know in the comments!