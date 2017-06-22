‘GUHHATL’ Preview: Reginae & Toya Plan Her 18th Bday: See Who Didn’t Get An Invite

The party’s just getting started on ‘GUHHATL’! Reginae fought so hard for Toya to throw her an 18th birthday party, and, she gave in! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from tonight’s episode, Reginae revealed her guest list, and one person isn’t going to be happy!

In the clip, Reginae tells Toya that Zonnique, Shaniah, Bow Wow and Ayana are invited to her party. At first, she includes Brandon. But, it’s just a joke. Reginae also admits that her father, Lil Wayne, will be at the party. And, the only reason Reginae wants Brandon there, is so he can have it out with Wayne. Uh-oh. Talk about a foreshadowing moment!

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Reginae and Brandon have been at odds over the fight that they had at Zonnique’s photoshoot. Brandon said that he could have helped Lil Wayne’s career, which set Reginae off. And, everyone knows that when it comes to Reginae’s parents, she will protect them at all costs. Not to mention, Reginae and Brandon’s fight has pulled every cast member into the mix. So, we’ll have to see what happens on tonight’s episode. But, we have a feeling that all hell is about to break loose, especially because Wayne will be in the building.

Reginae vs Brandon ROUND 2 im definitely here for this! TONIGHT 9/8c on @WEtv #GUHGATL ☕️🍿 pic.twitter.com/xV672I78EF — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) June 22, 2017

