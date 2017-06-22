‘GUHHATL’ Recap: Reginae & Brandon Fight & Bow Tries To Win Back Joie

‘GUHHATL’ brought the drama this week! Reginae and Brandon went for round 2 of battle and, when Toya jumped in, things got crazy! Bow even tried to get back with Joie, and what she had to say will blow your mind! Check out HollywoodLife’s recap!

So, it’s getting hot in the ATL this week! In case you missed last week’s episode, Bow Wow‘s estranged father came back and is about to meet with Miss Deb, Reginae‘s getting an 18th birthday party, and Zonnique fired Tiny as her manager, only to hire Miss Deb! And, on tonight’s episode [June 22], fights broke out, hearts were broken and you know things got loud! Here’s how it all went down!

Miss Deb meets with Bow’s father, Alfonso Moss — In case you missed it, she admitted that she and Moss have a past [as friends]. She knew bow would hate that she met up with his estranged father, she said it was all to help him. When Alfonso showed up, Miss Deb explained to him that Bow is hurt because of his alcohol addiction. In tears, Alfonso explained that he “isn’t totally healed yet.” But, he wants his relationship back with Bow. So, when Deb agreed to let Alfonso meet Bow, she went to get Da Brat’s opinion. Da Brat was hesitant to say the least.

Bow’s having a tough time committing to the studio — Bow was late for another studio session and this time, Da Brat gave it to him instead of JD. He said that he had writer’s block, things to deal with with his family and more. Well, Da Brat wasn’t about it.

Brandon convinces Miss Deb to let him have an artist showcase — Brandon wants to hold an artist showcase to prove to his “haters” that he is the ultimate developer. But, Miss Deb noticed that he didn’t name Zonnique as a performer. And, Brandon didn’t give in. So, he held his showcase rehearsals and acted like his usual self — critical. But, we admired his hustle. “No losers on my team,” he said to the showcase performers.

Joie and Shai come to the ATL to visit Bow — He was hoping that with his family’s visit, he would stay in the house and get in the studio. Bow apologized to Joie for everything and put together a romantic dinner for her. She said that his words and actions really “let her guard down.” And, that’s when Bow said that they should “rock with each other again” because of their daughter, the fact that he’s grown and because he makes the best music when he’s with Joie. She was hesitant because Bow is “impulsive” and she’s afraid to get hurt. In the end, Joie said that they couldn’t be together and Bow said he was done. And, you all know that once it’s over, it’s over for Bow.

Bow throws Reginae a pre-birthday dinner to bring her and Brandon together — And, that’s when the real drama started. Brandon came to her birthday dinner “without an open mind,” as Reginae said, and, she was right. He showed up and wouldn’t reason with her or at least just say sorry to let things go. While we applaud his consistent efforts to stay true to himself, he should’ve just reasoned with Reginae. In the end, Reginae stormed out and so did Brandon. Reginae called her family to “go beat him up,” because he kept disrespecting her.

So, while Reginae flipped out and recruited her family, including Wayne, to confront Brandon, Bow tried to sneak him out the back door. Bow was afraid that Wayne was going to flip on him. But, Toya got to Brandon first! “Why are you disrespecting my child,” Toya screaming in her face. “What you’re not going to do is push my child, and you’re not going to push her daddy,” she continued. The episode ended when Brandon said, “Sh-t’s about to go down.”

WOW! In the previews for next week, the fight continues, Ayana’s dad meets her girlfriend, and Miss Debb “takes” Brandon’s artist!

