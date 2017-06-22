Bella Thorne & Scott Disick: Is Gregg Sulkin Heartbroken Or Furious Over Their Shocking Reunion

Now that Bella Thorne is back to hanging out with Scott Disick, is ex Gregg Sulkin furious that she ditched him to reunite with the reality star? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his surprising reaction.

There’s that old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me” so we really hope Bella Thorne, 19, knows what she’s getting into by reuniting with Scott Disick, 34. When he blew off their budding romance in Cannes to party with tons of other women, she went running back to the arms of friendly ex Gregg Sulkin, 25, and it looked like the two might reconcile. Now that the former Disney starlet is hanging with Scott again, the British actor doesn’t mind at all. “Gregg does not care at all that Bella is hanging out with Scott again. She’s his ex-girlfrend with a capital EX. He and Bella have zero commitment to each other, he’s fine with her doing whatever she wants,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Does he think hanging with Scott is the smartest idea, no, not so much. He’s definitely warned Bella to be careful, but he’s got no hard feelings about her hanging with Scott. Gregg and Bella are all good,” our insider adds. She’s a big girl so we really hope she knows what she’s doing by spending time with the hard-partying reality star. After all, Bella claims SHE was the one who pulled the plug on their brief romance because he drank too much and she can’t stand alcohol.

The pink-haired beauty posted a video to her Snapchat account on June 21 scarfing down a massive burger in Scott’s backyard while wearing an itty bitty white knit bikini. While she didn’t give out her location, TMZ realized the view was identical to that from The Lord’s Hidden Hills mansion. She also took a pic of one of her friends lounging in a pool that also looked exactly like Scott’s. Apparently they’re just friends now without benefits….yet.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Scott will end up trying out romance once again?