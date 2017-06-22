Bella Thorne & Scott Disick: Is Gregg Sulkin Heartbroken Or Furious Over Their Shocking Reunion
Now that Bella Thorne is back to hanging out with Scott Disick, is ex Gregg Sulkin furious that she ditched him to reunite with the reality star? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his surprising reaction.
There’s that old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me” so we really hope Bella Thorne, 19, knows what she’s getting into by reuniting with Scott Disick, 34. When he blew off their budding romance in Cannes to party with tons of other women, she went running back to the arms of friendly ex Gregg Sulkin, 25, and it looked like the two might reconcile. Now that the former Disney starlet is hanging with Scott again, the British actor doesn’t mind at all. “Gregg does not care at all that Bella is hanging out with Scott again. She’s his ex-girlfrend with a capital EX. He and Bella have zero commitment to each other, he’s fine with her doing whatever she wants,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Scott will end up trying out romance once again?