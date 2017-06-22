Meet The 14 Powerful Women Starring In ‘GLOW’– Alison Brie & More

Season 1 of ‘GLOW’ is hitting Netflix on June 23, and the new series features some seriously powerful and badass characters. Get the deets on who’s playing who, so you can be prepped and ready to binge watch!

Ladies, it’s time to get your glow on! Netflix’s new dramedy GLOW is inspired by the real story of the 1980s female wrestling league. In 1986, promoter David McLane and director Matt Cimber created a syndicated TV series focusing on what they called the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.” The show is anchored by a strong cast of women who are all about big hair and body slams. Here’s a little briefing on the cast!

*Alison Brie, 34, plays Ruth, an rising actress who finds herself challenged in the world of GLOW. “When we meet her in the first episode, she’s sort of at the end of the line; she can’t pay her bills, and she’s just having a hard time,” Alison says. “So when she gets this opportunity to audition for this crazy show, it actually becomes something really exciting for her, and she really goes for it.”

*Betty Gilpin, 30, plays Debbie Egan, who is Ruth’s best friend. The two BFFs get off to a shaky start in the show, and when Debbie joins the GLOW crew, she and Ruth fight out their bad blood in the ring. “I think when we first meet (Debbie), to hear her tell it, everything’s going great,” Betty says. “But something happens in the pilot that kind of pulls at the thread. We see everything’s the opposite of fine with her, that she’s actually very lonely and perhaps on the verge of a nervous breakdown.”

*Britney Young​ plays Carmen, who comes from a wrestling family and dreams of making her own mark in the profession. Her wrestling persona is “Machu Piccu,” a confident and strong crowd-pleaser.

*Sydelle Noel plays Cherry Bang, who plays a former stunt double who rises in the ranks in GLOW. Her wrestling persona is “Junk Chain,” and she uses her street cred to fight inside the ring. At her core, she’s an athlete, and that’s definitely going to help her in the ring.

*Gayle Rankin​ plays Sheila the She Wolf, who is kind of a mystery. She “identifies as a wolf” inside and outside of the ring.

*Sunita Mani plays Arthie, a medical student who has dreams of making it Hollywood. Her wrestling persona is named “Beirut.”

*Marianna Palka, 35, plays Reggie, a shy introvert who comes alive as a wrestler. Kimmy Gatewood and Rebekka Johnson, who are real-life friends, play Stacey and Dawn. They’re best friends on the show and also hairdressers. Stacey and Dawn are “kind of the rodeo clowns of GLOW.” Kate Nash, 29, is Rhonda, a sweet, naive Brit who transforms into the brainy “Brittanica” in the ring. Britt Baron plays young punk-rock fan named Justine, who’s wrestling persona is “Scab.” Ellen Wong, 32,​ plays Jenny, a woman who earns the wrestling persona “Fortune Cookie.” Jackie Tohn, 36, is a bold and big-haired music video queen named Melrose, and Kia Stevens, 39, is Tamee, the only cast member with real-life pro wrestling experience. Her GLOW persona is the “Welfare Queen.”

