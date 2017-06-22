Emma Watson Nails The Perfect Summer Look: How To Get Her Natural Makeup & Beach Waves

Emma Watson just nailed the perfect summer look & we’re freaking out! She arrived at ‘The Circle’ premiere with natural makeup & beach waves & you can get her exact look, right here!

Emma Watson, 27, always looks flawless at any red carpet event, but her latest look may just be our all-time favorite. She headed to the premiere of The Circle in Paris on June 21st, when she opted for the perfect summer look. Emma opted for a natural makeup look and swept her hair in loose beach waves. If you loved Emma’s look as much as we did, you can get her exact look, which is perfect for a summer date night.

Emma looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her white satin Miu Miu gown with gorgeous blue floral print all over it. While we loved her dress, it was her bronze golden glow and beachy waves that stole the show. Emma’s Instagram, The Press Tour, described how Emma got her gorgeous look:

1. “Skin is the organic concealer/foundation ‘Un’ Cover-Up in colour 22 by RMS Beauty with the Jane Iredale Active Light Concealer used under the eyes.”

2. “Bronzer is Vita Liberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals.”

3. “Eyes include the Antonym Cosmetics Certified Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and brows are Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel.”

4. “Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Spice before Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the lips and cheeks.”

As always, all of the products Emma used are eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and are “formulated using both natural, mineral and organic ingredients.” What do you guys think of Emma’s gorgeous beauty look? Will you try it out this summer?