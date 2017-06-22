Emily Warren Unpacks ‘Hurt By You’ & Talks Joining The Chainsmokers Family

Emily Warren’s new music video for ‘Hurt By You’ is here, and after you watch the stunning visual, you can hear all about it from Emily herself. The Grammy-winning writer and singer also tells us about penning the Daya/The Chainsmokers hit ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and more!

This interview with Emily Warren has been edited and condensed for clarity. Click through the gallery, above, to see her exclusive photo shoot!

What’s the inspiration behind “Hurt By You?”

I wrote it in New York, super early on in the relationship I’m in now. I was thinking, the only example of a relationship that I know worked out is my grandparents, and they were both divorced before — in my head, relationships are doomed. You get divorced or start hating each other or relationships are doomed. It’s scary when you’re trying to be vulnerable to another person, to have that in your head. This song is a reminder to myself to not let that get in the way.

You’re working on your first full length solo album. What’s the sound like?

It’s lyrically storytelling, and because I love so many types of different music, the songs dip in and out of different genres a little.

As for your other songwriting, you’re very involved on The Chainsmokers’ new album.

I’m super proud of the album. I think they crushed it. I’m on tour with them now, and it’s been fun having written these songs then singing them on stage and having 12,000 people sing them back. It’s a new experience for me.

Let’s talk about you winning a Grammy for “Don’t Let Me Down!”

That was insane, because it’s the biggest and craziest thing that’s ever happened to me. It was fun and easy to write, because we all clicked creatively, so it happened pretty fast. We wrote it at Drew [Taggart]’s apartment!

Where do you keep your Grammy?

This is f*cked up, but actually, writers don’t get one! I got a piece of paper. We’ve gotta boycott, it’s not right! You can only get one as a writer for Song of the Year.

Agreed. If you did have one, where would you put it?

Around my neck, on a chain. Like Flava Flav.

Who is the most unlikely celebrity fan you’ve encountered?

I played a show once at Gavin DeGraw’s bar and he watched the whole show. That was a big deal for me.

That’s awesome. Any more collaborations in the pipeline?

I’ve got some stuff coming with Melanie Martinez and Sean Paul.

What else is next?

We’re going to finish the album first, then a tour! The next single is almost done, too.