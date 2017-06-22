Drake dropped an unexpected new jam on June 22, and we are LIVING FOR IT! He teamed up with legendary design house Louis Vuitton to create his new masterpiece, titled, ‘Signs.’ Hear it for yourself, right here!

We definitely didn’t see this coming! Drake, 30, has been taking a little break since dropping his album More Life, but now it seems like his vacation is officially over. On June 21, the Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Kim Jones revealed that the design house teamed up with Drake for a sick new song. Less than 24 hours later on June 22, “Sings” was revealed at LV’s Paris Fashion Week show! Scroll down to hear the new bop for yourself. See pics of Drake, here. Listen to the new track, BELOW!

Drake is the king of catchy songs, but this might be our new favorite. The new track starts off with a catchy beat, and it definitely reminds us of the latest sultry jams on his “More Life” record. With lyrics like, “Champagne for breakfast… You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning” — it’s for sure going to be the song of the summer! Drake sings about getting close to a woman, where he’s unable to control himself. He tells a story about being so hypnotized by a special someone that he can’t ever say no. So, who was his muse?!

“We are very proud to announce that Drake will be premiering a brand new song inspired by our #louisvuitton #pfwSS18 collection,” wrote Kim on Instagram. “Hear it first at 2:30pm Paris time tomorrow on http://www.louisvuitton.com.” Drake confirmed the news on his own Insta, and revealed that Noah “40” Shebib from OVO would be the producer for the jam.

Drake is having a huge year in 2017. It seems like hit after hit from More Life keeps going platinum. We fan-girled over “Fake Love,” obsessed over “Free Smoke,” couldn’t get enough of “Passionfruit,” and now “Signs” is sure to be on the soundtrack of our summer. Drake is simply unstoppable!

Hear “Signs” at the 6:30 mark in the Periscope video below:

HollywoodLifers – where does “Sings” fall on your list of Drake faves? Let us know what you think about the new jam!