‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Slams Dr. Phil After Show Led Her To Fortune & Fame

Danielle Bregoli, 14, became a viral sensation after appearing on a Dec. 2016 episode of Dr. Phil. She’s raking in the dough and hitting the road for a tour, all after her famous “cash me outside, how bow dat” comment. Even though she’s living out her dreams, Danielle isn’t making amends with the TV host who helped make it happen. While speaking to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Danielle revealed if she still talks to Dr. Phil or if she’ll ever stop by the hit talk show again. “Hell no to both. I made him,” she said.

Danielle has big things on the horizon, including plans for a reality television show. “We’ve been meeting with a bunch of networks,” Danielle told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone has a different idea of what the show should be about, so we’re just taking our time to figure out where the show will fit best. Also doing other stuff that we want to finish so they can be worked into the show.” She’s already pulling in an impressive seven-figure income and her numbers could rise in the future.

Looking ahead, she’ll reportedly earn a staggering $50,000 check for every one of her tour stops. That’s no chump change! Danielle recently celebrated her lifestyle upgrade by investing in an epic $90,000 Porsche Panamera 4s Hybrid. Her new whip has “all the bells and whistles,” according to her rep.

After her appearance on the talk show, Danielle revealed how much her world changed in a matter of months. “My life got crazy after that show but more in a negative way,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Things started getting good for me when I started focusing on my career and got away from bad influences in Boynton beach.” Maybe time will also heal her relationship with Dr. Phil!

