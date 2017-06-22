Club Monaco’s Campaign Starring Alicia Silverstone & Selma Blair Gives Us ALL The 90s Feels

Club Monaco served SERIOUS 90s nostalgia with their new campaign, tapping our fave 90s babes to come to life in the new logo-loving capsule collection. See it here and shop the looks, all under $100!

Talk about a major #TBT moment! The major 90s revival continues to take the fashion world by storm — and it totally comes to life in Club Monaco’s new campaign! The brand tapped Alicia Silverstone, Selma Blair, and Justin Chambers to star in their latest shoot, which pays homage to the brand’s Canadian roots.

The 90s icons model the brand new #ClubThrowback collection, which features Club Monaco’s heritage crest that was on everything the brand produced in the 80s and 90s. The logomania trend continues to take over — and it’s going to be everywhere you turn come fall!

The campaign was lensed by photog Beau Grealy and features each star individually in black-and-white portraits — and if we didn’t know any better we would think the photos were from, like, 1998 — they look AMAZING! To go along with the shoot, the faces of the new campaign are going to share their fave throwback moments on social media — and if anyone has some great 90s memories to share, it’s bound to be this trio! Not only did Alicia and Selma have a major influence on the 90s fashion scene, but Justin starred in the brand’s original campaign, shot by Richard Avedon.

The cool new collection consists of two sweatshirts and four tees and will be available online on June 22 at 6PM. You can also scoop up the looks in select Club Monaco stores in Canada and at the brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in NYC. The tees will retail for $49 and the sweatshirts are priced at $89.50.

Check out the campaign above and let us know if you’re loving the 90s vibes of their latest shoot.