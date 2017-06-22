Congratulations are in order for singer Christina Perri and Paul Costabile, who just got engaged! The singer shared the exciting news on Twitter, all while debuting her brand new bling — and you can see her unique engagement ring right here!

We hear wedding bells for singer Christina Perri and host Paul Costabile! Paul popped the question on June 21, and Christina, 30, couldn’t wait to share the news with her fans — and to show off her brand new bling! She took to Twitter and Instagram, posting a photo of her engagement ring with the caption: “Paul asked me to marry him tonight and I said yes!” The close-up shot of her hand put her brand new bling on display, which features a diamond solitaire resting in a V-shaped setting. We love the unique detailing of the setting!

Paul also shared the news with his followers, posting a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple. “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!”

Paul is an on-air host and met Christina while he was working at iHeart Media in 2013. The marriage will be Christina’s second. The songstress was previously married in her early 20s for 18 months. “I was 21 when I got married, 22 when I got divorced,” she said in a 2012 interview with The Mirror. “It was really fast, like a stepping stone from one path to the next. We ran to Florida and eloped. It didn’t make any sense. I felt like a different person in a different life — I had a house, a dog, and a car. I woke up one morning and wasn’t playing music or feeling fulfilled in any capacity and realized I had to make a change. He and I are still friends. We giggle about it now, ‘Remember the time we were married?’. We’ve moved on.”

Christina penned one of the most romantic songs of our generation, “A Thousand Years,” for the Twilight: Breaking Dawn saga.

Check out Christina’s ring above and let us know if you’re a fan of her engagement ring.