Chris Brown Reveals He Was Trying To Get Karrueche Tran Pregnant Before Breakup

Life could have been very different for Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran today, had they not discovered he fathered a child with another woman (Nia Guzman) in early 2015. Before their catastrophic breakup, following the baby discovery, Chris had been trying to impregnate Karrueche, he reveals in his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

“During me and Karrueche’s [first] breakup, like August and September [2013] was when my child was conceived. As the time goes on, I am on this tour, this big tour we doing. I get a phone call, a girl crying and I am like, ‘What’s up?’ And I am like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And she was like, ‘Yo, he is not the father. You the father of the baby.’ At this time, I am in a relationship, I am trying to get my girl pregnant at the time, and I am trying to do the right thing as a boyfriend, not cheat and not mess with no girl, none of that stuff, so I am like whoa!” Chris says in his documentary.

That’s pretty crazy! It looks like Chris could have very well became a father of two different babies, by two different women, had he ended up conceiving with Karrueche. But she broke up with him immediately after finding out he slept with another woman and got her pregnant, so that never happened.

Karrueche now has a 5-year restraining order against Chris, as she claims he physically abused her multiple times throughout their relationship. She is also dating Quavo.

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life premiered in select theaters on June 8, 2017.

