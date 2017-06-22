Chris Brown Describes How He & Rihanna First Said ‘I Love You’ To Each Other

In Chris Brown’s new documentary, ‘Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life’, the singer shares intimate details about the first time he and Rihanna expressed their love to each other. Read about the private moment here.

Chris Brown, 28, and Rihanna, 29, are known for having had a very tumultuous relationship, but before their hard times, there were good times, like when they first confessed their love for each other. In Chris’ documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, the singer talks about the romantic moments when he and his ex-girlfriend opened up about their feelings and decided to take their friendship a step further. After first meeting at a concert for radio station Z100 in New York, the duo hit it off and exchanged information. “We just became friends and kicking more,” Chris explains in the film. “And kicking, nothing too serious but we just had a good understanding of each other.” See some of the best photos of Rihanna and Chris here.

He went on to talk about the months before their first duet performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I remember staying over her house and I was just like, ‘Man, what are we doing?’ She was like, ‘What do you mean? And I was like, ‘I am always over here and we like each other obviously, let’s just do it…Let’s just be boyfriend and girlfriend…’.” He continued talking about Rihanna’s shock to his request. “And she was like, ‘You ain’t serious! I don’t think you want to do that…You ain’t ready…’And I was like, ‘I am, I am ready for real…I think I love you!’ She was looking at me like, ‘What?’ Did I say the word?” Chris explained that although they started officially dating, they didn’t feel the need to tell anyone. His stance was if people figured out their relationship, then so be it. And the rest is history.

Despite their drama, Rihanna and Chris have come a long way and even seem to still be in contact with each other. The “Forever” crooner recently wished Rihanna’s mom a Happy Birthday and it stirred up some speculation that the former infamous couple may be taking another go at a relationship. However, since Chris’ documentary was released on June 8, Rihanna doesn’t seem to be too pleased with how open he’s being about their time together.

