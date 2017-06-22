Swoon! Chord Overstreet stopped by our podcast and told us what his best pickup line is. You will never believe what he says and might even be grossed out by it!

For a guy as handsome as Chord Overstreet, you would think he has no problem getting women. Yet he actually has a pickup line that he uses to break the ice when meeting a lady who catches his eye. The 28-year-old stopped by our HollywoodLife.com offices on June 22 for our podcast and let us get super personal with him. That includes his go-to pickup line which he tells us is “Hey I just farted, let’s get out of here,” with a sly smile on his face. OMG! Would that ever work on you? Or would you be too hypnotized by his gorgeous blue eyes to let something gross like that turn you off? He adds, “It’s gets a laugh, but they usually don’t go home with you.” Um yeah, we can understand why! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO CHORD OVERSTREET’S HOLLYWOODLIFE PODCAST INTERVIEW.

One woman he’d love to try it on is his ultimate female celebrity crush Jennifer Aniston, as he tells us he’s “always had a thing,” for the former Friends star. Unfortunately for him, the 48-year-old is happily married to fellow actor Justin Theroux, 45. Womp womp! That’s okay though because he tells us that he’s wide open to dating any other female celebs. “You know what, I’m not picky. Give ’em my number,” he adds with a laugh. There’s another Jennifer connection when it comes to Chord’s male crush, as it is her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 53. “He’s one of the people I’ve always loved watching,” he shares with us. OMG, we totally love watching him too!

The former Glee star also dished on how his song “Hold On” ended up with the incredible honor of being featured in The Vampire Diaries series finale. “I send a lot of my music to friends just to kind of get their take on it, and I sent it to my friend Nina Dobrev,” Chord explains. “She played it for them. Then she was like, ‘We’re actually filming the last episode of Vampire Diaries and [the creator] wants to use it in the last episode, would you be down with that?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Two weeks later, it was in the finale!” For fans of the show, “Hold On” will forever have a place in their hearts.

HollywoodLifers, would Chord’s pick up line work on you?