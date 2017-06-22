Chad Johnson Reveals Why He Supports Corinne, Demario & ‘BiP’ Returning After Scandal

If there’s one person who knows about being the bad guy in paradise, it’s Chad Johnson. ‘The Bachelorette’ alum just told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how he feels about the shocking scandal.

“It’s good to hear that they are re-starting and I feel bad for Corrine [Olympios] and DeMario [Jackson] for whatever happened,” Chad Johnson told HollywoodLIfe.com exclusively during a premiere event in LA for season two of Famously Single. “I don’t know the whole situation but I hope the best for them. I am glad that they show is restarting, just becasue I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that [show].”

Chad starred on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette and then briefly appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season three, but was sent home after getting too wasted. “I didn’t really think that anything like that would ever happen,” he said of the misconduct allegations, adding that most of the people on the show treat it like a “Miss America pageant” and he thought that would continue. “After me, people kind of let loose, and it got a little crazy over there real quick.”

The investigation by Warner Bros. was completed on June 20, and ABC announced that filming for season four would be resumed — but DeMario, 30, will reportedly not be returning. Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Jasmine Goode, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard and Robby Hayes have all revealed on social media that they’re heading back to paradise for filming, but it hasn’t yet been revealed how the show will deal with the scandal. Corinne is also taking legal matters into her own hands, as her lawyer revealed they are doing a separate investigation, regardless of the fact that filming will resume.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprise that Chad is supporting the show? Let us know. You can see him on Famously Single on E! starting June 25.