Celebrity Weddings Of 2017: Pippa Middleton, Miranda Kerr & More

Wedding season is here and the stars like Jessica Chastain have been tying the knot all over the world in stunning ceremonies! We’ve rounded up the most glamorous nuptials from 2017!

Celebrities have been absolutely blowing us away with their totally gorgeous ceremonies in 2017! The wedding season got off to a fairy tale start with Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to James Matthews, 41. The 33 year-old married her financier boyfriend in the dreamy English countryside on May 20. Pippa positively glowed in an all lace bespoke Giles Deacon gown that showed off her tiny waist. She looked totally thrilled when she left the St. Mark’s Church with her new hubby on her arm!

Miranda Kerr, 34, walked down the aisle a week after Pippa on May 27. She exchanged vows with her hubby Evan Spiegel, 27, in a super intimate ceremony held in their backyard in Los Angeles. Miranda’s son Flynn, 6, with Orlando Bloom, 40, reportedly stole the show as he “twirled” and ran around with the flower girls after the wedding. Jessica Chastain kicked off her own happily ever after with her longtime boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. Jessica, 40, kept her dress simple and elegant that perfectly accentuated her curves and pulled back her signature red locks to show off her incredible features. The happy couple wed in a fabulous Italian ceremony that was absolutely star-studded. Anne Hathaway, 34, and Emily Blunt, 34, were both spotted in Venice to cheer on Jessica as she started an exciting new chapter.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass got married where they first found love on Bachelor In Paradise in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Carly, 31 rocked a bridal look that was perfect for the beachy setting. She had her hair done in a fun fishtail braid and her dress was detailed with intricate pieces of lace. The Bachelor family came out to support Carly and Evan, 34. Chris Harrison, 45, even officiated the wedding as former Bachelor alums Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi all attended.

HollywoodLifers, who’s wedding photos had you swooning the most?