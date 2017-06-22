Cardi B Gushes Over Rumored Flame Offset: ‘Meeting Him Has Been A Blessing’

Barely a month after Cardi B and Offset showed off incredible chemistry in their music video for ‘Lick,’ she’s revealed in a new interview that knowing the Migos rapper has ‘been a blessing.’ So are the two officially A Thing? Here’s what Cardi had to say about their relationship!

Will Cardi B, 24, and Offset, 22, just go public already? Cardi had nothing but love for the other rapper, once she was asked about their status in a new interview for the cover of The FADER magazine on June 22. “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends,” Cardi shared. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder. And I see how good things are going for them and how popping it is to be number one. And I’m like, I want that. A lot of people just see they jewelry and they money, but I don’t think a lot of people see how hard they work for that shit every single day.” Looks like the jury’s out on whether they’re official or not, but either way we love that Cardi is happy to have Offset in her life!

Also, this excerpt from the interview has us raising our eyebrows:

Cardi won’t say what the current status of their relationship is — maybe she doesn’t quite know — but adorably refers to him as “the boy” and says that “a lot of positive things came out of that.” She goes between speaking about him in the past and present tense, and at one point, I look over on her screen and see her watching a video he posted on Instagram Stories.

Cardi addressed her super steamy collaboration and music video with Offset, “Lick,” as well. “I put out the ‘Lick’ video and I did [an Instagram] video the same day ranting, and my video ranting went more viral than my actual music video,” she told the outlet. “Now it’s like I gotta be more of an artist. And to be more of an artist, I gotta be more censored because my personality just overshadows everything.” Yep, we’re not going to forget that rant easily — but don’t worry, Cardi, because the music video continues to be at the forefront of our minds, too!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi and Offset make a hot couple?