Terrifying CA Road Rage Incident Causes Chain Reaction Crash Caught On Tape — Wild Video

This is insane. A shocking road rage incident involving a motorcycle and car caused a terrible chain reaction crash with a truck in Santa Clarita, CA. See the disturbing video here.

It can be very scary on the road! What started out as a bit of road rage between a passenger on a motorcycle and a passenger in a car turned into a dangerous crash with a truck in Santa Clarita, CA on June 21. The wild incident happened on Santa Clarita’s 14 Freeway and the crazy footage was caught on video in a 22 second clip which was filmed and shared by a driver who was driving behind the involved vehicles when the chain reaction collision occurred.

In the video, the angry motorcyclist can be seen kicking the driver’s side of a sedan in the south carpool lane and the sedan swerves to the left before quickly sideswiping the motorcycle. Immediately after, the driver appears to lose control and swerves all the way to the right across the street’s yellow lines and suddenly turns a hard left before colliding with the road’s barrier which caused major sparks when the left rear tire was lifted up. The sedan is then forced off the barrier and back into traffic where it slams into the driver’s side of a truck causing it to suddenly flip over onto its roof. The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist sped off when the crash happened and after examining the video, The California Highway Patrol said they are currently searching for the motorcyclist and the incident is being treated as a hit and run, according to the Los Angeles Times. Although the video clearly shows the way things unfolded, the patrol still wants to get the motorcyclist’s side of the story as part of a full on investigation into the matter.

