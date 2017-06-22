‘Making A Murderer’: Brendan Dassey Closer To Release After Appeals Court Win

Great news for ‘Making A Murderer’ star Brendan Dassey! A three-judge federal appeals panel ruled Thursday that he should be retried or released from prison, as they feel that his confession was improperly obtained.

Brendan Dassey is one step closer to being released from prison, as a three-judge federal appeals panel ruled on Thursday, June 22, that his confession, which was featured in Netflix’s Making A Murderer, was coerced or improperly obtained, according to Fox News. This is a huge win for Brendan!

In case you didn’t watch the 2015 Netflix documentary series, Brendan was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, which occurred on Halloween two years prior. As seen in the 10-episode series, Brendan told detectives that he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa in the Avery family’s Manitowoc County salvage yard.

Brendan’s first win came in August 2016, when a federal magistrate judge ruled that Brendan, who was 16 at the time of his confession, was coerced by investigators to say what he said. So his conviction was overturned. However, the state Justice Department appealed the ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which means Brendan is still behind bars awaiting an outcome. But this new ruling on June 22, 2017 means there are only three more options left for the state. Wisconsin can appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, ask for a review by the full 7th Circuit or re-try Brendan within 90 days. Johnny Koremenos, a spokesman for Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, said they’re going to either seek a review by the full 7th Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court. He hopes “that today’s erroneous decision will be reversed,” according to Fox News.

To this day, Brendan and his uncle insist they were framed by police for Teresa’s murder, as they were angry with Steven Avery for suing Manitowoc County over his wrongful conviction for sexual assault — a separate crime he spent 18 years in prison for before DNA tests showed he didn’t commit the act. Steven is now trying to overturn his conviction for the murder of Teresa — he is serving life in prison for that crime.

