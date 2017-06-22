Brad Pitt’s Allegedly Made ‘Tearful’ Apologies To Kids In ‘Intense’ Therapy Sessions’

Brad Pitt has been working hard to repair his damaged relationships with his kids in therapy, according to a heart-wrenching new report! How are they moving on after his split from Angelina?

Brad Pitt has been determined to get his relationship with his kids back on track. The 53 year-old actor has reportedly been trying “to own up to the mistakes he made, especially the drinking” in therapy, a source told OK! magazine. It wasn’t easy, but it has apparently already “brought him and the kids closer together.” The “intense” sessions have reportedly been rough on Pax, 13, Zahara,12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. “The kids don’t love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it,” the insider said.

Brad has reportedly been making really heartfelt attempts to explain to his kids why everything fell apart between him and his ex Angelina Jolie, 42. “He’s made some tearful confessions, which have allowed them to get a better sense of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parent’s marriage,” the source said. There have been some emotional scars that Brad reportedly still has been trying to heal. You might remember he only has only been allowed to have unsupervised visits with his kids since Feb. Sadly Maddox reportedly has still been refusing to see his dad. “Maddox is fiercely loyal to Angie and sees himself as her protector,” the insider told the mag. The 15 year-old has remained “traumatized by the fight on the plane” that ultimately led to Angelina filing for divorce.

The rest of the brood have reportedly been thrilled to have their dad back. Brad has even been has balancing out their therapy sessions with some super fun outings. “They’ve gone to the zoo, had movie nights at home, and he even cooks for them,” the insider said. Brad has really turned his life around since his split with Angelina in Sept. 2016. His new clean living lifestyle has reportedly meant the world to his ex. The kids have been able to spend a lot more time with Brad since he lives only two miles away from Angie’s new pad. “It’s a sign of her commitment to coparenting, even as she and Brad are still hashing out their custody agreement” the insider told OK! magazine.

