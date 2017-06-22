Brad Pitt Reportedly Refuses To Give Kids ‘False Hope’ On Divorce: Angelina Jolie & I Are Over

Brad Pitt’s 6 kids ‘mean the wold to him,’ which is why he doesn’t want to lie to them. The actor has ‘gently’ but ‘firmly’ made it clear to the kids that he & Angelina Jolie are NOT reconciling. Find out why here.

Brad Pitt, 53, is in a much better place than he was last fall. Since Angelina Jolie, 42, filed for divorce from him in September, the actor has really cleaned up his life — and in the process, strengthened his relationship with their six kids: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Brad’s even reportedly been going to therapy with the children, and while he’s determined to make THEIR relationship whole again, he’s completely adamant about not wanting to rekindle his love with Angie. And he’s apparently making that crystal clear to the kids upfront! After all, the last thing he wants is to give them the wrong impression.

“The kids don’t love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it,” an OK! magazine insider reportedly told the publication. “[Therapy’s] allowed them to get a better sense of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parents’ marriage. Brad has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He doesn’t want them to have any false hopes.” We’re totally with Brad on this one, and think he’s making a super responsible parenting choice. In the moment, it may be hard to break the news to the kids, but in the long run it’ll save a lot of tears and confusion.

“He’s had time to own up to the mistakes he made, especially the drinking, that led to everything falling apart, and that’s brought him and the kids much closer together,” the source continued. “He’s told them that he missed them desperately every minute they were apart. Now, everyone is in a much better place.” In fact, since Brad was granted unsupervised visits with the kids back in February, the proud father hasn’t wasted any time pulling out the stops to ensure they have fun together.

“They’ve gone to the zoo, had movie nights at home, and he even cooks for them,” the insider dished. “Brad’s much more attentive these days — and more fun to be around.” Even better, Angie and the children reportedly moved into a beautiful mansion just two miles away from Brad’s home, which means he can see his kids even MORE. “it’s a sign of [Angie’s] commitment to coparenting, even as she and Brad are still hashing out their custody agreement,” the source added. “Brad has been faithfully attending AA meetings and is totally committed to getting healthy for the children’s sake. He’s already come such a long way.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Angelina and Brad are truly over for good? What do you think is best for their family?