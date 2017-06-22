Blac Chyna Copies Kendall Jenner In Nipple Shirt: Who Wore It Better?

This is a little odd! Is Blac Chyna copying Kendall Jenner’s style? Blac rocked the same exact nipple shirt that Kendall wore months back & we can’t decide who wore it better. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Blac Chyna, 29, is totally copying Kendall Jenner’s, 21, style and it’s amazing. Kendall was the first to wear the white Never Fully Dressed Boob T which features drawn-on boobs and nipples. She’s been spotted wearing it multiple times on different occasions, and now Blac is rocking the same exact one! They both wore the nipple shirt in their own ways and we can’t tell who wore it better, what do you think?

If you’re going to copy someone’s style, at least be a little subtle about it, especially when the Kardashian and Jenner gang already have their problems with each other. Blac obviously did not care, as she took to Instagram to post a slew of pics of herself wearing the white t-shirt with nipples drawn on it. Kendall opted to wear her cropped tee dressed up and down. One day she rocked it with jeans and another night she rocked it with high-waisted leather pants and a lace bralette.

This nipple shirt is such a statement t-shirt, that it’s pretty hard to forget. So, as soon as we saw Blac wearing it, we knew she had copied Kendall! Of all the shirts in the world, don;t you think it’s a little odd that Blac had to wear the same exact one, especially when it’s such a bold tee? Black rocked her shirt with a pair of black sweatpants and diamond jewelry. She was so open about wearing the tee, we can’t help but think it was a dig at Kendall. What do you think?

Who do you think wore the nipple shirt better? Comment below & let us know what you think!