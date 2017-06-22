‘BIP’: Corinne Olympios’ Boyfriend Breaks Silence — She Has My ‘Unwavering Loyalty’

Corinne Olympios definitely has a strong support system behind her! Her boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky just spoke out for the first time regarding the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ scandal.

Following the news that Bachelor in Paradise filming had been halted due to an investigation involving Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, TMZ revealed that Corinne actually had a boyfriend at home. Jordan Gielchinsky reportedly was okay with her going on the show for her career, but not to hook up with guys. Now, he’s revealed that he will always have her back.

“I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” he told E! News. “Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation. There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment.”

After Warner Bros. revealed that production would start back up again, Corinne’s attorney Marty Singer announced that her team would be holding a separate investigation, which is most likely the “inquiry” Jordan is referring to.”It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred,” Marty said in a statement. “Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Jordan also added, “I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne. The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.” Neither Corinne nor DeMario are set to return to Paradise.

