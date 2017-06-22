Ayesha Curry Shares Sexy Shirtless Pic Of Steph On Vacation & We’re Swooning

Steph and Ayesha Curry are on a well-deserved holiday and things are getting hot! The chef and author posted a sultry photo of her NBA champ on June 21 and it’s his hottest snap yet! See it here and go inside their tropical getaway!

Things are getting steamy in Hawaii, where Ayesha, 28, and Steph, 29, Curry are currently vacationing! The Seasoned Life author took to Snapchat and then Instagram [June 21] to show the world what’s all hers, and nobody else’s. She shared a shirtless photo of Steph on the beach, where he struck a model pose in short, blue, swim trunks. The Golden State point guard stared off into the distance in the sexy snap, while he tossed a football around. And, you were able to tell that he was fresh off his second NBA Championship win, because his 6-pack was defined and super toned. Can we say, swoon?

And, if you didn’t think Ayesha and Steph were relationship goals before this, then you will now. “Can’t keep my hands to myself” … Selena couldn’t have said it better,” Ayesha captioned the beach pic on Instagram. “Oh my heart. Oh my glory. Oh my Waikiki. Oh my yay area. #MCE national husband appreciation day/ he’s gonna get me for this one.”, she continued. The photo was originally from her Snapchat, where she wrote, “Candid and all mine. Thank you Lord! Appreciate what God blesses you with ladies”.

The NBA power couple may have been lounging on the beach, but, their Hawaii trip wasn’t all leisure. Ayesha was actually in the popular vacation spot to pay a visit to her new restaurant. She recently opened International Smoke, a barbecue eatery in Honolulu, after having major success with her IS test-kitchen, pop-up shop in San Fransisco. Ayesha’s new restaurant is just another one of her business ventures on her success streak. She’s also a best-selling author, the star of her Food Network show [Ayesha’s Home Kitchen], and the proud owner of a meal-kit delivery service [“Homemade”].

Ayesha and Steph’s Hawaiian getaway is another extension of their NBA Championship celebrations. The party started after Steph and the Warriors swept the Cavs in the series 4-1, with a score of 129-120 in Game 5. Following Steph’s second ring, he and his family — including their children, Ryan, 1, and Riley, 4 — had a blast at the Warriors victory parade on June 15. That same night, Steph and Ayesha left the kids at home and hit up Hollywood hotspot, Delilah for a sexy date night, where they partied with Drake, 30, and other stars.

Now that it’s the off-season, Steph is enjoying some well-deserved time off with his family, which he dedicated his second NBA title too. If their most recent getaway told us anything, it’s that these two are the ultimate relationship goals!

HollywoodLifers, did you think the Warriors were going to take the title this year?