Ashton Kutcher Fangirls Over ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay & We’re Living For It

Ashton Kutcher REALLY REALLY loves ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay. He couldn’t stop fangirling over her on ‘The Tonight Show’ June 21, and we’ve got his adoring words.

When Ashton Kutcher, 39, and wife Mila Kunis, 33, appeared on an early episode of Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, it was because they are total mega-fans of the show! The former Two and a Half Men star appeared on The Tonight Show on June 21 and spent as much time talking about the ABC reality show as he did about his upcoming Netflix sitcom The Ranch. He gushed to host Jimmy Fallon, 42, that, “I love it. I don’t even think it’s a guilty pleasure anymore. It’s all anybody wants to talk about.” He humble-bragged, “I’ve met a lot of people. I’ve met Obama, I’ve met Bill Gates and people are like ‘What’s Rachel Lindsay like?’ She’s the business. She’s beautiful, she’s smart, she has a job! And she’s on The Bachelorette! I was so excited, I had to go help her!”

The star joked how he and Mila got to have their own personal one-on-one date when they appeared on The Bachelorette earlier on in the season. The couple helped in a challenge where Rachel’s contestants had to prove their domestic skills at being a husband and father. He was so jazzed up for the appearance that he borrowed the “Trophy Husband” t-shirt he wore on the show from a total stranger who he saw wearing it on the Warner Brothers lot.

“I was like ‘I have to have that shirt for the show.’ So I tracked this dude down and ran after him and said ‘I need to trade shirts with you.'” He explained how he was going on The Bachelorette and needed the shirt and the guy didn’t want to give it up as it was a wedding present from his wife. Ashton was undeterred, telling him he simply HAD to have it to wear when he met Rachel. Eventually the guy gave in and traded shirts with the actor, though Ashton said he eventually found the guy and gave it back to him after his big appearance on the show.

