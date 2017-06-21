How To Rock Long Sleek Straight Hair For Summer Like Zendaya Just Did

Zendaya looked drop-dead-gorgeous on ‘The Tonight Show’ & we’re obsessed with her new hair makeover! She rocked super long straight hair & you can get her sleek look for summer, right here!

Zendaya, 20, looked flawless as the special guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 20th and we’re obsessed with her look from head-to-toe. Not only did we love her outfit, it was her sleek straight hair that stole the show and you can get her exact hairstyle. The long and sleek straight “Cher hair” is the go-to hairstyle for summer and everyone has been rocking it lately. If you want to try it out too, look no further, because we have an exact how-to, thanks to Cutler stylist, Emily Heser.

Here’s how you can get the exact sleek, shiny hair look, thanks to hair stylist, Emily:

1. “Start with wet hair and create a center part.”

2. “Spray Cutler Protectant Treatment Spray from roots to tips to keep hair shiny and heat protected.”

3. “For curly hair, also apply a straightening balm like Redken Align 12.”

4. “Blowdry section by section downwards using a round boar bristle brush to create enough tension to flatten the hair.”

5. “Once dry, add a few drops of Redken Diamond Oil to your hands, and apply to the ends.”

6. “Working on 1-inch sections, follow a comb with a flat iron from roots to end.”

7. “Lightly spray Redken Fashion Work 12 to hold hair in place.”

8. “To complete the look, add a touch of the Redken Diamond Oil to tame fly-aways.”

This hairstyle is the perfect look for any occasion and it’s super easy to do at home! What do you guys think of the long straight hair trend? Will you try it out this summer?