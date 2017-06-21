YouTube Onstage Live Stream: Watch Jason Derulo, Tyler Oakley & More Kick Off VidCon

VidCon is finally here, and it’s kicking off with a BANG! Tyler Oakley is hosting YouTube Onstage on June 21, during which Jason Derulo, Grace VanderWaal, and many more will perform. Tune in for yourself, here!

The world’s biggest online video convention VidCon starts on June 21, and this year they’re taking the kickoff party to new heights! Tyler Oakley will be hosting a show called YouTube Onstage – the first official kickoff collaboration between YouTube and VidCon presented by Pop-Tarts, and it’s going to be epic! Jason Derulo, Grace VanderWaal, Dytto, Poppin’ John, Fik-shun, Joey Graceffa, Todrick Hall, Rosanna Pansino and more are taking the stage to perform. The show is going down at the Anaheim Convention Center, but if you can’t make it we’ve got you covered. Make sure you tune in right here at 7pm PST/10pm EST on June 21 to catch every second of the action. See pics of your fave YouTubers, here.

You definitely won’t want to miss this epic 90-minute kickoff show. YouTube describes it as an “electric celebration of the cultural trends and notable artists from the history of YouTube.” It’s going to be insane! Though this is VidCon’s 6th year, it’s the first one with an opening night of this magnitude. But it needed to be big! Last year over 25,000 people were in attendance, and this year they’re expecting even more!

The big show is meant to get people in the mood for three days of fun. Attendees can wander the con floor, visit with their favorite content creators and YouTube stars, attend super cool presentations and test out some brand-new tech and games. What more could you want?! HollywoodLife.com will be keeping you updated all weekend, so keep checking back!

