These Are The Cast Members Heading Back To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Season four of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will officially resume filming again in Mexico, but who will be back? Here’s what we know so far.

The news was announced on June 20 that the investigation of Bachelor in Paradise had come to an end following allegations of misconduct. A cast member source claims that producers are putting out calls now, but “they’re not saying much, just that more information will follow.” While they hadn’t been given dates or locations yet, cast members told Entertainment Tonight said they’re hearing shooting will begin by the end of this weekend.

But who will be back? While there hasn’t yet been word if Corinne Olympios, 25, would return, here’s who we do know will be back, based on social media. Amanda shared the news she was heading back on her Instagram story. Raven Gates posted a photo on a beach, captioned “Sea you on the beach,” following the news. Lacey Mark also posted a bathing suit pic, writing “Back to the beach we go 🙌🌴.” Jasmine Goode posted a photo with Astrid Loch and Danielle Lombard, writing “#Paradisevibes.” One of the best though was Vinny Ventiera‘s, who posted, “Well, I guess it’s time to get hammered…. again. 🔨🏝🌹”

As we told you, ABC is interested in bringing DeMario Jackson, 30, back, following the allegations that he had a sexual encounter with Corinne on the first night of filming. Two producers filed complaints after watching the video, claiming that Corinne was too drunk to consent. While the investigation has been dropped, Corinne’s lawyer has confirmed that they will continue in an investigation of her own.

“There is still a possibility DeMario will return. He is still interested in doing the show, but no deal has been made yet,” an insider told us. “It really comes down to if DeMario feels comfortable being back in that environment. Does he feel safe. If he believes he will be in a safe place he will do it. He would love for fans to get to see the real DeMario and realize he’s not a bad guy.”

