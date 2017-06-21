PRETTYMUCH: 5 Things To Know About The Next One Direction

PRETTYMUCH is a talented five member boy band put together by music guru Simon Cowell and they’re quickly making their way onto the music scene. To find out more about the cuties, click below!

First One Direction and now…PRETTYMUCH! The new boy band has been labeled Simon Cowell‘s next big thing in the music world and they’re already garnering tons of fans. The five adorable guys first appeared on Instagram in Feb. 2017 and have been posting all kinds of amazing cover songs, including classic greats like “Who’s Lovin’ You” by The Jackson 5 and “If I Ever Fall In Love” by Shai. We have to admit that we’re pretty much (see what we did there?) impressed with their talent, so if you’re still pining away for 1D while they’re on their hiatus, we suggest getting to know this fun group. Here are five things about Simon’s exciting new band!

1. They’re from Canada and the U.S. Although most of Simon’s boy groups like Westlife and One Direction come from the U.K., it seems he wanted to do things a little differently this time and find a band outside of Europe. The five teen members include Brandon Arreaga, 17, from Dallas, Texas, Nick Mara, 19, from Englishtown, New Jersey, Zion Kuwonu, 17, from Canada, Austin Porter, 19, from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Edwin Honoret, 18, from The Bronx, New York. What a way to represent North America!

2. Not only can they sing, but they can dance and play instruments too! Their Instagram is full of videos that consist of awesome dance routines that make us want to get up and dance with them! Their natural chemistry together is clear when you watch the street dance challenges like the one to “Unforgettable” by French Montana and Swa Lee. In another video that includes a cover of “Issues” by Julia Michaels, the guys show off their piano playing skills. Can we say multi-talented?!

3. They already seem like really good friends. Although the band started not too long ago, the guys seem to hit it off really well and have fun when they’re together. In a fan question video, they even shared some of their favorite memories and are always laughing and joking. They’re also rumored to be living together!

4. Their harmonies are incredible. These guys can sing and they work off each other’s vocals and harmonies in an amazing way. They’re acapella versions of songs showcase this perfectly and make us swoon every time. We’re not sure if they’ve had vocal coaching or if it comes from their own natural abilities. Perhaps a bit of both? Either way, let them keep singing!

5. They spend quality time with Simon. All five guys were seen hanging out at Simon’s Beverly Hills mansion back in May 2017 and riding around in his vintage Bronco (he even let one of them drive it!) first reported by TMZ. The group appeared to be having a good time and while we’re sure a lot of their time has to do with getting the band ready for their upcoming music debut, it’s still nice to see that they enjoy each other’s company! Simon, who has spent many years as an X-Factor and American Idol judge, definitely knows what it takes to make a band successful so we can’t wait to see what he has in store with these guys.

PRETTYMUCH will officially release music soon. Stay tuned!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about PRETTYMUCH? Tell us your opinions here!