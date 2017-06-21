Portugal Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch The Confederations Cup Match Online

It’s go time for Cristiano Ronaldo’s crew. Portugal is in need of a win at the 2017 Confederations Cup, so expect fireworks when they face Russia on June 21. The match kicks off at 11:00 AM ET so don’t miss a single second.

After the first round of matches of the 2017 Confederations Cup, Portugal is not where they want to be. Out of the teams in Group A, Russia sits on top of the table. Mexico sits in between Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and further success. If A Selecção doesn’t walk out of this match with the Russians celebrating a W, they might just be booking their ticket back home to watch the rest of the Confederations Cup from their couches. Yet, Ronaldo and crew are incredibly dangerous when their backs are against the wall. This match is going to be good, so tune in to see every kick, block and gooooooooal.

When the final whistle blew, Mexico and Portugal were locked in a 2-2 draw, handing each team a single point. However, they nearly left the game with a victory. Within the 21st minute of the match, Ronaldo fired the ball (after first launching it into play via free kick) into the Mexican cross-bar. Pepe, 34, would be in the right place at the right time to capitalize on the rebound. He kicked in the ball and it seemed Portugal was on its way to a win. Except – the refs, using the video assistant referee system for this game, threw the goal out because Pepe was declared offside. Mexico would secure the draw with a stoppage time equalizer.

After this game, Portugal only has a match against New Zealand to pick up some points. If they don’t finish either first or second in their group, they’re doomed. They won’t advance to the next stage. While this seems dire, Ronaldo is remaining cool about the whole thing. It was not the result we wanted, the team had almost won and we suffered in the last minutes, but this is football,” he said, via ESPN. “The team continue to believe in qualification, we have great possibilities, because there are still two games left.”

“We are calm and we have to think about the next game,” he said, referring to the match against Russia. The hosting country went 2-0 over New Zealand, giving them a huge edge over the other teams in the group. “We have to win, because if we win the next game we will be one step away from qualifying. We do not have to sound the alarm.”

