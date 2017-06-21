Tyga Jets Out Of LAX With Gorgeous Mystery Girl: Is He Finally Over Kylie Jenner?

It looks like Tyga’s over living the life of Kylie! The rapper was spotted at LAX with a beautiful blonde weeks after getting dumped by Kylie Jenner. Who in the world is this mystery woman?

Look away, Kylie Jenner! Tyga, 27, is apparently on to the next girl, an identified busty blonde stunner. Tyga and the mystery woman were spotted together checking in for a flight at LAX on June 20. The twosome then walked through the airport terminal together, but no word on where they’re flying. Maybe they’re headed off for a romantic trip? Tyga’s new friend is certainly something! The hottie with a body was wearing an incredibly skimpy, tight red minidress that hugged all her curves and barely contained her cleavage. She paired the tiny outfit with sky-high, knee length nude gladiator boots and a small purse. Who is she?

While it’s not usually the norm to be happy about your ex seeing someone new, Kylie, 19, is probably over the moon that these pics were taken. Kylie, as HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, has been dying for Tyga to finally move on from their broken relationship. She has! She’s happier than ever with new guy Travis Scott, 25, and wants to only focus on her new love — not her near-constant drama with Tyga. The source even told us that Kylie thinks that Tyga’s acting like a “butt sore little b*tch.” Damn!

Travis is going to be pretty stoked, too. He thinks that Tyga’s ego was keeping him from letting Kylie go, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. That’s why he’s been trash talking Travis and his music, calling him “soft.” Super rude. Tyga included some harsh lyrics in his new song, “Playboy”, that seemed aimed at his ex-girlfriend, too. While Tyga’s been seen with some girls in the time since their breakup, taking a trip with a woman seems like a next level move toward a potential new relationship. Is he letting go of Kylie for real this time?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga has moved on from Kylie? Let us know!