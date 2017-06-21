‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals: Why I Really Ended My Relationship With Matt Baier

Amber Portwood is putting all the rumors to rest! She has finally revealed what really ended her rocky relationship with Matt Baier. Get all the details here!

It’s been a long and rough road for Amber Portwood, 27, and Matt Baier, 46, and now the Teen Mom OG star is giving the exact reason as to why she decided to end things with her troubled beau. There’s been a lot of issues that Amber’s put up with throughout their almost three-year relationship, but the situation that finally gave her the initiative to end it was when Matt offered Amber’s Teen Mom OG cast-mate Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax to calm her nerves, according to an interview with Us Magazine. “It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told the publication. “We’re not together now.” See happier times with Amber and Matt here.

It’s no surprise that Matt carrying around medication is what set Amber over the edge. The mother to 8-year-old Leah is a recovered drug addict herself and seems to want to put that kind of a life behind her. Matt’s struggled with drug problems for a while and although there’s been rumors that he’s been unfaithful, Amber insists that’s not the reason for their tumultuous time. “I don’t believe he’s cheated on me,” she added.

Despite their current turmoil, things may not be over for good for the reality show couple. Amber says she’s willing to give Matt another chance if he’s willing to change and fight for her. “I think therapy in general would help,” she admitted. “There’s a lot that needs to be worked on for us to even think of being together. At this point, I told him it’s pretty much up to him to save this relationship.” We sure hope Amber and Matt figure out what’s best and healthiest for both of them soon.

