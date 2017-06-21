Summer Solstice: 6 Most Romantic Ways To Spend The Longest Day Of The Year With Your Love

The season of summer lovin’ is here! Summer Solstice, today, June 21, is the longest day of the year and officially marks the start of our favorite season. There’s so much extra time in the day to spend time with your SO — here’s six romantic ways to kick of summer right!

Summer Solstice has been associated with romance and love for centuries. Back in the days before electricity and indoor heating, winters were significantly brutal. Once summer hit, it was time to party — and to make babies. Parents didn’t want their kids born during the cold, cruel winter, so they timed pregnancy to have kids in fairer weather. In some countries, like Sweden, the holiday was about finding a husband. An old Swedish tradition involves girls eating something extremely salty and putting flowers under their pillows so they’d dream about their future husbands. Even if you’re not looking to get married or have a kid right now, Summer Solstice can still be utterly romantic. Try out these date ideas to spend with your love on the longest day of the year!

1. Picnic in the park

Grab a blanket and head to the park to relax in green pastures with your SO! This is such an intimate and fun way to spend a warm summer day. Before heading out, plan out your ideal meals and drinks to bring along. Making awesome sandwiches together and picking out bottles of wine (or soda, pick your poison) before the date will make things even more special. Now relax and dog watch in the sunshine!

2. Hit the beach

Take a cue from celebs and plan out a day at the beach or by the pool. Even if you don’t have enough money to rent out a yacht or a cabana with personal service, hitting the water can still be the best date ever! It costs nothing if you hit up the public pool or a local beach; just bring your towel, sunscreen, and your best swimsuit along! Maybe the best part? Getting to see your SO in super skimpy swimwear. Sunscreen massages, anyone?

3. Take advantage of a rooftop bar

Outdoor seating and bars and restaurants are only available for a short part of the year, so get yourself to one as fast as you can! On the longest day of the year, the sunshine will be bright long after you leave work; meet your honey at one of the cool bars in your town that offers rooftop access. You can sip drinks and chill in the warm summer air while you watch the sunset.

4. Stroll through a farmer’s market

On a lazy summer day, it’s so nice to take your time and browse through a farmer’s market for delicious food. Bring a basket and hold hands while you grab samples from every booth. Extra points if your date buys you fresh flowers!

5. Make friends at the zoo

Animal lovers, this is the perfect date for you! When it’s warm outside, a lot of animals that stay inside their enclosures emerge after winter hibernation. Walk through the zoo, take pictures (when permitted), and pick out your favorite furry friends. If you’re more into sea life, hitting up an aquarium is just as fun!

6. Catch an outdoor movie screening

During summer, many parks host outdoor movie nights. Arrive at the park early with your snacks, blankets and chairs to claim your spot on the grass. Snuggle up together and watch your favorite flick after the sun sets!

HollywoodLifers, how are you spending Summer Solstice? Let us know!