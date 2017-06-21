Shawn Mendes Packs On PDA With Ellie Bamber In ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ Video

A music video for Shawn Mendes’ latest hit ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ is finally here! Check out the four minute clip, which stars Ellie Bamber as the singer’s love interest!

Shawn Mendes, 18, has blessed us with another incredible music video once again! The teenager dropped the visual for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” on June 21, and it may be his best work yet. The video was shot on location in Paris, the UK and Amsterdam, and features Shawn and actress Ellie Bamber in a sweet love story as they make their way around Europe. From frolicking on the beach, to bike riding in the streets and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, these two are the most picturesque couple and it’s too cute for words. Watch the entire video above!

“I really wanted to make a video for this song that represents the spirit of adventure,” Shawn explained. “It felt like there was no better place for that than to shoot throughout different beautiful cities and landscapes in Europe. the song is about following someone that you love to the world’s end, and making decisions you wouldn’t ever have thought you would, because of someone you’re just that enamored with. We wanted to put that story together that shows this relationship between a guy and a girl and their travels together, in the purest way possible.”

Shawn released “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” in April, as part of a reissue of his Sept. 2016 album, Illuminate. Shawn has been busy touring to promote the album since March, and his first-ever headlining world tour will continue in North America this summer. In the fall, he’ll head to South America, Mexico, Australia and Asia to wrap up the tour.

