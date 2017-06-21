Scott Disick & Bella Thorne: How He Won Her Back With Sweet Apology Texts & Gifts

Scott Disick worked hard to get back into Bella Thorne’s good graces after Cannes! After their awful trip, Scott convinced Bella to hang out again by sending her flowers and texts, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. It worked!

It took some convincing for Scott Disick, 32, to get Bella Thorne, 19, back in his life. She wasn’t hanging out at his pool just randomly, you know! She and Scott are hanging out again because he proved to her that he’s truly sorry for his behavior in Cannes. He went with a tried and true method to get her to like him again: presents!

“About a week after the film festival ended Scott started bombarding Bella with apology texts and flowers,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He sent her every color of rose possible, even special rainbow ones because she knows she’s into the whole unicorn thing. He put a lot of thought into it and said all the right things. He apologized for everything and blamed the alcohol like he always does. Bella is very forgiving and Scott can be very charming so it’s not that shocking she’s hanging out with him again.”

Hopefully, Scott’s intentions are good and he’s not just leading her on. Scott, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, was hooking up with Bella in Cannes to make his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, insanely jealous. He himself was enraged that she was flaunting her love with new, much younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, in France at the same time. After that, the entire trip collapsed on itself. Scott and Bella were having a great time together until he went and ruined everything!

Scott took Bella along with him on a yacht trip, where they kissed and cuddled on the deck of the luxe boat without caring that cameras could see. Bella couldn’t handle Scott’s notorious hard partying. Coupled with the fact that he made out with five other girls, she decided to hightail it out of there. Bella did say that things were “all good” between them after they got home, but began to spend time with her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, 25, while Scott continued to get his groove on in France.

Needless to say, Scott really needed to step it up and apologize to Bella after what happened. We knew something was up when Bella posted a Snapchat of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with no caption, and it looks like Scott’s got her smitten again. She was in his backyard pool on June 21 in nothing but a thong bikini, eating a hamburger! It really looks like they’re back on!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Scott will start dating? Let us know!