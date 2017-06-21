‘RHONY’ Recap: LuAnn & Tom Reunite With His Regency Lover At Ramona’s Party

So awkward! LuAnn was forced to come face-to-face with another one of Tom’s ex-lovers on the June 21 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ when Ramona invited the both of them to her party.

What was Ramona thinking? She had a rather surprising guest list for her newly-renovated apartment party — during the June 21 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City — and LuAnn was left in an awkward situation because of it. Not only did Ramona invite Harry (you know, the guy that almost every NYC housewife has slept with), but she also invited LuAnn and Tom, along with his former Regency lover, Missy. Fortunately, nothing was said except a few hellos, but Harry was trying to get the dirt out of Missy, while they sat on the couch together. Sonja called Missy’s invite a calculated move on Ramona’s part, but Ramona insisted it was a complete accident. Perhaps this is why Bethenny wants nothing to do with Ramona…

Speaking of Bethenny — she was invited to Ramona’s party but declined to come. They’re still feuding, yet Ramona thought sending an invite was a sign of having no ill will. Carole, on the other hand, told Ramona to stop inviting Bethenny to public events and just talk to her one-on-one. Let’s hope she takes her advice!

In other RHONY news, Sonja’s love triangle got even more complicated as things heated up with “Frenchie,” so she had to put the brakes on her romance with Rocco. And Tinsley went apartment hunting with her mom. She saw two different apartments — one in the West Village and one uptown. They both cost the same — $9,000/month — but one had more space than the other. Even so, Tinsley couldn’t decide on a place. Instead, she broke down in tears over the entire situation. (Dramatic much?)

Carole and Dorinda also traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March.

