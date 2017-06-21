Prince Philip, 96, Hospitalized 1 Month After Retiring From Royal Duties: Is He OK?

Just over a month after Prince Philip announced his retirement, he was admitted to the hospital. The Palace confirmed the news on June 20. Here is the latest on his condition.

“The Duke Of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. “Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.” Philip, who is 96 years old, was supposed to accompany Queen Elizabeth as she gave a speech to Parliament on June 20, but will continue resting instead. Prince Charles will take his place by the Queen’s side.

Luckily, it seems like Prince Philip will be okay. In fact, just hours before his hospitalization, he was with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the opening of Royal Ascot. He was not hospitalized as an emergency measure, but rather, on the advice of a doctor, according to The Sun. Prince Philip has always been very healthy, with his only major medical concerns being a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and bladder infection in 2012, both of which he recovered from. He is an advocate for eating healthy and continuing to exercise, despite his age.

At the beginning of May, Philip announced that he would be retiring from royal duties at the end of summer. “His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year,” the royal family announced at the time. “In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of [Queen Elizabeth].” Philip is still expected to attend engagements until August (assuming his health is okay), and may still attend public events at his own discretion after that.

HollywoodLifers, leave you well wishes for Prince Philip in the comments section below.